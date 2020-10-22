NWT now certain Gahcho Kué Covid-19 case was false positive

The Northwest Territories government on Thursday confirmed a presumptive positive Covid-19 test at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine was a false positive.

On Wednesday morning, the territory announced the presumptive positive case, saying a worker from Yellowknife had tested positive using the mine’s on-site testing equipment.

In an update shortly after 6:30pm on Wednesday, the territorial government said that initial positive had itself been tested twice at a laboratory in Yellowknife, and those tests had instead come back negative.

By Thursday, the territory said the case “has been confirmed as a false positive.”

All others believed to have had contact with the worker have also tested negative for Covid-19, the territory said.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola told reporters that “out of an abundance of caution,” Gahcho Kué was performing an additional round of testing for the group that travelled to the mine with the individual concerned.