NWT’s Anti-Poverty Fund awards cash to 28 groups

The Tłįchǫ Friendship Centre and Yellowknife Women’s Society are two of 28 organizations set to receive thousands of dollars from the territory’s million-dollar Anti-Poverty Fund this year.

Community, Indigenous, and non-profit groups submit proposals each year for projects aimed at combating poverty. The NWT government announced 2020’s recipients on Thursday afternoon.

“Our priority is to ensure residents have access to supports they need so that they can live in dignity, are free from poverty, and are active members in their communities,” Julie Green, minister of health and social services, stated in a news release.

“The Anti-Poverty Fund helps advance this by providing funding to eligible organizations to deliver community-driven solutions on poverty reduction.”

Of the 59 applicants to the fund this year, 28 were successful. Funding allocations range from $4,900 to $75,000.

Proposals included projects addressing issues like food insecurity, employment and training, traditional knowledge, and on-the-land programming.

To be eligible for the fund, organizations must tie their project to one or more of the territorial anti-poverty strategy’s “five pillars.” Those include child and family support, affordable housing, and sustainable development of communities.

The Yellowknife Women’s Society proposed a rapid rehousing program that will provide financial assistance and support services for those at risk or experiencing homelessness.

The Tłįchǫ Friendship Centre is planning a youth council that will help inform youth programming in the region.

Among other examples provided by the NWT government on Thursday, the Food First Foundation – which supports gardening and healthy cooking programs – received funding to continue offering services.