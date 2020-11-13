Emergency shelter opens in Hay River

The Northwest Territories government and the Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities have opened an emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness in Hay River.

In a news release on Friday, the government said the new shelter, located in the Kujat Building on Industrial Drive, can assist up to 15 people at a time and accommodate overnight stays.

Staff there will be able to “support inclusive, client focused program service and delivery” for things like medical assessments, counselling, and case management to help people experiencing homelessness.

“This project is critical in supporting our community members who are experiencing housing instability,” Pravina Bartlett, the executive director of the Hay River Committee for Persons with Disabilities, was quoted as saying.

Housing minister Paulie Chinna said the new shelter is important for helping residents get the support they need.

“This shelter is more than a roof over their heads, this is the first step to helping our residents get back on their feet,” she said.

The territorial government contributed approximately $346,000 to the shelter’s supplies and operations.