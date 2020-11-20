Northview suspends payment fee after rental officer’s concerns

The new owners of Northview, the NWT’s largest landlord, have suspended a “web payment fee” for certain online rent payments after the territory’s rental officer voiced concern.

Two southern investment firms recently bought Northview Apartment REIT and turned it into Northview Canadian, then introduced a 2.5-percent fee for any rent payments made by credit or debit card.

Rental officer Adelle Guigon subsequently told Cabin Radio the fee amounted to an improper rent increase under territorial legislation.

Guigon said any tenant paying the fee would be welcome to challenge Northview Canadian by filing an application to her office.

On Friday, Northview Canadian said it had suspended the fee “until a more detailed review is completed.”

Tenants logging into Northview Canadian’s online payment website on Friday were still warned a web payment fee would apply to credit or debit card payments. The company said revisions to its policy would be communicated to residents on Monday.

“Any residents that have been charged the additional fees in November will be refunded,” the company told Cabin Radio in a statement.

“All previous payment options for our residents will remain in place.”