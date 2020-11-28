Behchokǫ̀ RCMP seize cannabis, charges pending against two people

RCMP in Behchokǫ̀ say they have seized “a considerable quantity of illegal cannabis” and plan to charge two people with offences related to drug trafficking.

Police said officers stopped a man and male youth in a black truck on Sunday and found more than 90 grams of “pre-packaged illegal cannabis” alongside “trafficking paraphernalia.”

Charges against the youth and adult are pending.

“We listen to our community and work with them to reduce and prevent the harm from the sale of illegal drugs,” Behchokǫ̀ detachment commander Sgt Ryan Plustwa said in a statement.

“Behchokǫ̀ RCMP is committed to a safe and healthy community and this shows the good work being done by our members.”