Excavator operator’s body recovered by police

A 58-year-old excavator operator has been found dead at the site of an accident on the Mackenzie Highway.

On Monday, Fort Simpson RCMP said they called in a specialized RCMP underwater recovery team from British Columbia to find the man. He had gone missing when his excavator went into standing water on December 8.

At the time, RCMP said the man was presumed dead, but his body could not be located. They tried pumping out standing water and removed the excavator before calling in the recovery team for assistance.

On Tuesday, the underwater team was able to locate the man in the water. His body was transferred to the care of the NWT coroner service.

The precise location where the incident occurred and the name of the operator have not been publicly identified.