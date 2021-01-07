YK’s Covid-19 test centre is now across from Folk on the Rocks

Covid-19 tests in Yellowknife will now happen at a building across from the Folk on the Rocks festival site on the city’s perimeter, not the previous downtown location.

Until now, tests have taken place at the primary care clinic on 48 Street or at a drive-through tent immediately behind that building. From Thursday, however, tests will take place at the new location.

In a statement, the NWT’s health authority said the new site – 108 Archibald Street, a road ordinarily used to access diamond sorting plants and airport hangars – would provide “adequate surge capacity” and ease the impact on other operations at the downtown primary care clinic.

A shuttle service will bring people to and from tests if they don’t have their own transport. You can call (867) 446-1194 to book it.

“While the new site is a further commute for those needing testing, the new facility will enable better patient flow, adequate parking, and meets infection prevention and control requirements including appropriate air handling,” said the health authority on Thursday.

“A separate site will also reduce the mixing of patient populations and, in turn, reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19.”

Anyone heading to the primary care clinic for a test on Thursday will still be able to receive one without heading out to Archibald Street. From Friday, the health authority said everyone will be diverted to Archibald Street for their test.

Sue Cullen, the health authority’s chief executive, said in a statement: “We expect to require a sustained dedicated Covid-19 testing site for some time to come and, after examining options, this new location was the best fit.”

The building at 108 Archibald Street was one of two purchased from the GNWT in 2014 by Deepak International, a supposed diamond polishing operation that never came to fruition amid allegations of fraud.