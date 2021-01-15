Harvest Meats recalls undercooked sausages

Harvest Meats is recalling its Polish sausages because of undercooking.

The food recall warning, issued on Thursday, says undercooked products could contain bacterial pathogens that can make people sick.

The products have been recalled in the Northwest Territories, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

It’s recommended that people not consume 675g packages of Harvest brand Polish sausages with UPC 0 57393 70017 8 and a best-before date of March 15.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

No illnesses have been reported to date as a result of the sausages.