In pictures: Covid-19 vaccination begins in Dettah

Dettah residents had the opportunity to receive their first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at the community’s gym on Friday.

Rielle Nakehk’o, one of the nurses giving the vaccine, said it was especially busy at the clinic first thing in the morning. According to Diana Ollerhead, the lead nurse on site, 190 doses have been allotted for Dettah.

“It’s been running really smoothly, and so far it’s been great. We want to let everyone know that the vaccine will protect them and also protect the community,” she said.

Second doses are expected to be administered in 28 days.

“I think the Elders are happy that the vaccine is here,” said Lena Drygeese, an interpreter for the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

“It’s been tough with all the restrictions and many of them haven’t travelled or visited friends in other places. We’re a tight community and they are glad to get vaccinated and back to regular life soon.”

All photos on this page are by Pat Kane and funded by the National Geographic Society Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

Elder Therese Agnes Sangris receives the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine from nurse Rielle Nakehk’o in Dettah.

Residents of Dettah wait to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Regina Yuen, a registered nurse, organizes needles and supplies.

Residents at the Ito Memorial Centre (the Dettah Gym).

Left: Rielle Nakehk’o, a registered nurse in Yellowknife, stands outside the Dettah gym during a break from vaccinations. Right: Lena Drygeese, an interpreter in Dettah, stands outside the Chief Drygeese Centre.

Residents of Dettah at the vaccine clinic in the community.

Rielle Nakehk’o talks to a patient about the vaccine before administering it.

Elizabeth Liske receives the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.

Left: Nurses Roselle Constantino and Cherrie Cadiz at the Covid-19 clinic in Dettah. Right: Regina Yuen, one of the nurses administering the Covid-19 vaccine.

Nurses were on hand not only to administer the vaccine but also to explain the procedures and ensure patients’ questions were answered.

Peter Crookedhand receives the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Dettah.