Gahcho Kué winter road worker tests positive for Covid-19

A worker at a Gahcho Kué winter road construction camp has tested positive for Covid-19, the NWT government says.

In a Wednesday advisory, the territory said the individual was isolating in a designated quarantine area at the camp and doing well. The territory believes the individual contracted Covid-19 before entering the NWT.

The worker is an employee of a company contracted by Gahcho Kué, the diamond mine operated by De Beers.

The territorial government said an investigation had concluded that nobody arrived or left the site “during any possible infectious period.” All contacts are isolating.

Staff at the site are being tested for Covid-19 in what the territory said was a reverse contact-tracing measure designed to ensure the person did not acquire the disease while at the work camp.

The individual had no contact with any NWT communities and there was no identified risk to those communities, the territory said.