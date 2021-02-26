Advertisement.

South Slave

K’amba Carnival to go ahead, organizers say

A photo posted to Facebook by K'amba Carnival organizers shows an event taking place in 2019.

An annual festival hosted by the Kátł’odeeche First Nation that sees local youth crowned the K’amba Queen, Prince or Princess is set to take place from March 1 to March 7.

The K’amba Carnival, a staple in the community, is returning for its 39th year. The carnival features dog sled races, a snow sculpture contest, a scavenger hunt, and a fishing derby.

Outdoor activities for families will run on March 5, 6 and 7 with a limit of 50 people, organizers said on Facebook.

A talent show involves participants submitting video entries.

Activities for youth include snow snake, snowshoeing, a potato sack race and a log toss, to be held outdoors on March 5 from 1pm until 4pm.

Adult events across the weekend include nail drive, log toss, snowshoe races, axe throwing, tea boiling and archery.  

Hay River’s town council has approved a half-day civic holiday on Friday March 5, starting at noon, for families to get out early and enjoy the event.

A parade is set to kick off carnival weekend on March 5 at 6pm, followed by a firework display.

The parade will start at the Dene Wellness Centre and go to the Kátł’odeeche First Nation arbour.  

