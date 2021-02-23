NWT declares two new Covid cases

The Northwest Territories government has announced two new cases of Covid-19 in Yellowknife, one of which is related to the outbreak at the Gahcho Kué mine.

According to a Tuesday press release, an out-of territory worker with Gahcho Kué tested positive while in isolation.

That brings the total number of diagnoses related to the mine outbreak to 19 – eight among NWT residents and 10 among out-of territory workers. Eleven of those cases have recovered.

The other new case is an out-of territory seasonal worker in Yellowknife, who was diagnosed on February 21. The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer says it believes that worker contracted Covid-19 before travelling to the NWT.

Public health said its investigation into the case is ongoing and that the worker, and all known close contacts, are isolating and doing well.

The government says it has found no risk to NWT communities from either case.

An outbreak was first declared at Gahcho Kué on February 3. Three days later, mining operations were suspended. More than 100 people were isolating in Yellowknife and tested for Covid-19.

As of Tuesday, 75 NWT workers and 30 out-of-territory workers have completed isolation and will be returning home.