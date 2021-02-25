NWT resident medevaced to Edmonton for Covid-19 treatment

An NWT resident who contracted Covid-19 during the Gahcho Kué mine outbreak was medevaced to Edmonton on Wednesday after developing complications from the disease.

On Thursday morning, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer said the person’s condition remained critical.

News of the medevac was widely shared online, including by the MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, Steve Norn. Cabin Radio is withholding the person’s identity at the request of their family.

On Wednesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said three cases related to the outbreak at the mine had so far required hospital treatment.

“These hospitalizations are a stark reminder that we must take this pandemic seriously,” Kandola had told reporters.

“That is why we have put these public health measures in place and why they need to remain in place.”