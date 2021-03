This year’s Operation Nanook-Nunalivut, an annual northern military training exercise, involved 150 personnel over nine days in activities scaled down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joint Task Force North divers, pilots and aircraft engineers, alongside members of the Canadian Rangers’ Wiilideh Patrol, undertook a variety of exercises and activities – including trying to locate a sunken trawler.

Cabin Radio’s Meaghan Brackenbury hopped on a helicopter to follow along.