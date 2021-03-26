Canada extends NWT early learning and child care agreement

The Canadian government on Friday announced $2.4 million in federal funding for early learning and childcare in the Northwest Territories.

The announcement marks a one-year extension of Ottawa’s three-year, $7.4-million early learning and childcare agreement with the territory. This year’s funding carries over 10 percent that remained from last year’s funding.

“Every child deserves the best possible start in life. High-quality, accessible and inclusive early learning experiences are essential to the intellectual, emotional and physical development of our children,” said Ahmed Hussen, the federal minister of families, children and social development, in a statement.

“Our government is working hard to ensure that all children and families in the territory have equal access to the quality early learning and child care they need to succeed.”

According to the federal and territorial governments, the funding will help to pay for more than 2,000 licensed early learning and childcare spaces.