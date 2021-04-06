Run the Yellowknife-Dettah ice road this Saturday

The Yellowknife Ice Road Run to Dettah returns on Saturday, April 10.

Participants in the Ice Road Run run, walk, fat-bike or kicksled across the ice road to Dettah, a round trip of approximately 12 kilometres according to organizers.

You don’t have to do the full 12 kilometres – you can turn around at any point.

The event begins at the road’s Yellowknife entrance, by Rotary Park, and runs from 10am until 1pm on Saturday. (The run was originally scheduled for March 14 but was postponed.)

Organizers say participants should wear bright and visible clothing, dress in layers and wear wind-resistant clothes.

There will be tents and fires for participants to warm up and bannock from Birchwood Coffee Kǫ̀.