Two Covid-19 cases in same Fort Smith household

Two people in Fort Smith have Covid-19, the territorial government said on Tuesday. The two, in the same household, were already isolating after travel within Canada.

As a result, the territory said, no risk to the public had been identified and there were no NWT contacts associated with the cases. Both were said to be doing well.

Samples are being south for laboratory analysis to determine whether the cases involve variants of concern.

The news follows a warning on Monday that sewage samples in Yellowknife suggest at least one undetected case of Covid-19 in the city. People in Yellowknife who recently travelled were asked to book a Covid-19 test.

The NWT government has said it will revise its public health orders on Wednesday, though it’s not clear what the changes will be.