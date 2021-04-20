NWT to revise its public health orders on Wednesday

The Northwest Territories government will issue revised public health orders to combat the Covid-19 pandemic on Wednesday.

In a brief email, the territory said Premier Caroline Cochrane, health minister Julie Green and Dr Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer, would appear at a news conference from 11:30am.

The territory said they would “discuss important changes to Northwest Territories public health orders and the release of NWT vaccine data.”

A spokesperson for the NWT’s Department of Health and Social Services previously told Cabin Radio the territorial government is set to provide a more detailed regional breakdown of vaccine data from this week onward.

The territory has not said which public health orders will be changed, but described the alterations as “important changes.”

A representative of NWT Tourism is scheduled to attend Wednesday’s news conference, suggesting the changes to be announced may have some bearing on how people currently travel to and from the territory.

It’s not clear whether the scheduling of a news conference to amend public health orders means Dr Kandola has completed her review of the NWT’s Emerging Wisely pandemic recovery plan.

Kandola previously said she hoped to review and, potentially, revise the plan by late April or early May.

Cabin Radio will carry the news conference live on Facebook.