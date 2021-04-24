Three new Covid-19 cases in Yellowknife, new exposure warning

Three more people in Yellowknife have been diagnosed with Covid-19, bringing this week’s total to five. A new exposure warning has also been issued.

Late on Friday evening, the NWT’s chief public health officer said anyone attending a bonfire at the sandpits from 9:30pm till midnight on April 16 or 11pm till 2am on April 17 could have been exposed.

If that includes you, isolate immediately and contact public health at (867) 767-9120.

Two of the new cases are from the same household and are linked to travel within Canada. The third is linked to international travel.

Dr Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer, did not declare an outbreak. All cases this week have a link to travel rather than community spread within the city.

None of the new cases had any public exposure risk, Dr Kandola said, suggesting the sandpits warning was connected to the two cases confirmed earlier in the week.

Meanwhile, Kandola said the situation at École St Patrick High School remained unchanged. There are no new contacts and no “documented transmission” at the school, Kandola said, “meaning the school is not in an outbreak.”

Her office continues to monitor the situation, she said.

There is so far no word regarding whether any of this week’s cases are variants of concern.

At least two smaller communities near Yellowknife have put travel restrictions in place in response to this week’s Covid-19 cases in the city.

Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh Steve Norn said he and a family member were the week’s first two cases, which have so far triggered an exposure advisory at a restaurant alongside potential exposures at the high school, a gym, and the Legislative Assembly.