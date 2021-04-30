Vehicle overturns on Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue

An overturned vehicle closed the northbound lanes of Yellowknife’s Franklin Avenue on Friday morning.

A blue vehicle had flipped onto its roof between the city’s fire hall and CBC studios. Fire crews and other emergency responders were on the scene as of 8:30am.

There was no immediate word regarding the cause of the incident or the welfare of those involved. RCMP and the City of Yellowknife have been approached for more information.

Yellowknife was blanketed by steady late-April snow on Friday morning, which complicated driving conditions. The extent to which those conditions were a factor is not known.

Traffic heading toward downtown was diverted via Taylor Road. The southbound lanes leaving downtown remained open.

More follows.