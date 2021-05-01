Ekati worker tests positive for Covid-19

A non-resident worker at the NWT’s Ekati diamond mine has tested positive for Covid-19, the territorial government said on Friday evening.

There was no risk to the public, the territory’s chief public health officer said. Dr Kami Kandola said she had determined the individual “did not acquire infection from the mine site.”

Dr Kandola said all appropriate screening measures at the mine had been in place.

The person and around 25 contacts are isolating at the mine.