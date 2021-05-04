NWT confirms 14 positive, 6 probable Covid cases

The NWT’s chief public health officer says there are now 14 confirmed and 6 probable cases of Covid-19 related to an outbreak at NJ Macpherson School in Yellowknife, and added to the list of exposure notices in the city.

In a press release on Monday afternoon, the government said more than 1,000 people have been identified as close contacts of these cases.

There are now 20 exposure notices with dates and locations where attendees are considered close contacts and required to isolate immediately for 14 days and arrange for Covid-19 testing. There are also 14 notices for potential contacts where people are required to self-monitor only, and call public health to arrange for testing if they develop symptoms.

An updated list of exposure notices where attendees are considered close contacts and required to isolate.

Exposure notices for potential contacts.

As of Monday morning, the NWT government closed all schools in Yellowknife, Dettah and Ndilǫ, after six confirmed and 10 probable cases of Covid-19 were identified. Masks were also made mandatory in all indoor public spaces in the city.

The Tłıc̨hǫ Community Services Agency has now closed two schools in Behchokǫ̀, made masks mandatory, and cancelled organized activities like youth sports groups in the community. That’s because students and staff from Behchokǫ̀ attended group events in Yellowknife over the weekend, including a multi-school soccer tournament that has been listed among the exposure notices.

Dr Kami Kandola said she is not declaring a community-wide outbreak in Yellowknife as her office is still investigating transmission chains.

“All of the confirmed and probable cases identified to date are connected to one large cluster, linked by time, location and common exposures,” the press release states.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer recommends suspending all non-essential travel in and out of Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ and Behchokǫ̀ until further notice. It is also recommending keeping gatherings small, getting vaccinated, and working from home if possible.