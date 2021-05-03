All YK schools close as city’s Covid-19 caseload rises

All schools in Yellowknife, Dettah, and Ndilǫ are closed after six confirmed and 10 probable cases of Covid-19 were identified.

Mandatory mask-wearing in indoor public spaces is being ordered in Yellowknife from 8am on Monday. However, the NWT’s chief public health officer did not yet declare community spread in the city.

“The six new confirmed cases over the weekend are connected and considered a cluster. To be clear, all of the new cases are linked by time, location and common exposures,” Dr Kami Kandola said.

The NWT government said there were signs of “significant transmission” at the city’s NJ Macpherson School, the site of the first confirmed case in the cluster on Saturday.

Five new exposure advisories were issued. They are detailed below.

All students, staff and others who went to NJ Macpherson School between April 26 and April 30 are “now considered close contacts,” the chief public health officer said. “There have been multiple exposures at each grade level in the school.”

Close contacts and their household members must isolate for 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status. They are asked to get tested as soon as possible, two days after that, and on day 13 of isolation, or if symptoms develop.

In other words, Sunday’s announcement upgrades anyone at the school to close-contact status, mandating isolation for two weeks. As parents scrambled to understand another new set of rules, the GNWT stressed that its advice was evolving over time to meet the changing circumstances.

The YK1 school district said closing all city schools – all school boards are involved – was “a proactive step to mitigate further spread within the community.”

“YK1 understands that families will be eager to learn the details around remote learning for students during this period,” the district said in a statement.

More: Read the GNWT advisory in full

More: Updated Q&A regarding isolation

“Staff are currently working to ensure the structures and resources are in place for learning at home, with the expectation that remote learning will begin for all students on May 5, 2021.

“An update with additional information specific to your child’s school and remote learning plan will be shared with you by the end of the day on May 3.”

The superintendents of YK1 and Yellowknife Catholic Schools told parents in virtually identical letters (you can read the YK1 and Yellowknife Catholic Schools versions) that the news was “of great concern” and “the matter is being handled with the health, wellness and safety of all students and staff as the top priority.”

Kandola said schools will remain closed until further notice.

“This is meant to stop transmission in the highest-risk areas,” she wrote.

Daycares and day homes can remain open, though some – Bright Beginnings, Amanda’s House, ABC Dayhome, Stepping Stones, Tiny Treasures, Little Walkers, and Mes Petits Amis – have already closed temporarily as a result of potential exposure.

“All organized extracurricular activities, clubs and sports for those under 18 shall be cancelled (including those unrelated to schools),” Kandola confirmed.

Exposure advisories

The five exposure advisories issued on Sunday.

The details are as follows. (If you can’t see the image, the details are also printed in the GNWT advisory.)

Stanton Territorial Hospital said some services would be suspended on Monday to allow staff to be redeployed for the expected surge in Covid-19 testing as hundreds of people follow isolate-and-test instructions.

Kandola asked residents who don’t need a test – those who don’t fall into one of the above groups and haven’t been contacted by public health – to “not take away an appointment from someone who needs one” at the test centre.

Meanwhile, she said non-essential travel in and out of Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, and Dettah “should be suspended/deferred until further notice.”

“Remote work is highly encouraged for any employees who are able at this time,” Kandola wrote.

The chief public health officer is due to address the public at 11:30am on Monday, alongside health minister Julie Green and Premier Caroline Cochrane. Cabin Radio will carry the broadcast live via Facebook.

