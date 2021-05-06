Yellowknife Starbucks ready for Friday opening

Starbucks employees in Yellowknife are grinding beans, brewing coffee, and shining countertops in preparation for their inaugural customers.

The city’s first Starbucks is set to open its doors at 9am on Friday, though there won’t be a ribbon-cutting ceremony as initially planned – a response to Yellowknife’s rise in Covid-19 case numbers.

“The response has been really positive,” said Erin Fenwick, a spokesperson for operator Soul Foods Group. “We know that a lot of people are really excited.”

The first 100 customers in line will receive a free, reusable Starbucks mug, but Yellowknifers looking forward to seeing the city’s name and skyline on one of the chain’s signature mugs will have to wait. So far, only generic Canada mugs are available in the city’s store.

Fenwick said around 50 part-time and full-time employees will work at the Yellowknife location.

Starbucks is located in the same plaza as the city’s KFC, which opened on Monday.