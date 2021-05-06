34 confirmed, six probable cases of Covid-19 in YK cluster

Yellowknife now has 34 confirmed cases and six probable cases of Covid-19 tied to the NJ Macpherson School outbreak.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the territorial government also issued two new public exposure notices.

The first applies to anyone who was at Bullocks Bistro on Friday, April 30 from 1pm to 2:45pm. Anyone who was there is considered a contact of a Covid-19 case and must isolate immediately for 14 days and arrange testing.

Household members of contacts must also self-isolate, although they only need to be tested if they become symptomatic.

The second update applies to anyone at Bruno’s Pizza and Donair on Thursday, April 29 from 3:30pm until 4pm. People who were there are considered “potential contacts” and must self-monitor and get tested if they become symptomatic.

“Public health is actively reaching out to inform contacts,” the news release reads.

Previous exposure warnings are still active and can be found on the GNWT’s website.

The GNWT also said two cases of Covid-19 still exist at the Ekati Mine. There are also two confirmed cases at Imperial Oil in Norman Wells.