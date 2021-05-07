Astronaut Jeremy Hansen meets NWT students

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen spent Thursday speaking with students in Yellowknife, the Beaufort Delta and the Sahtu.

Schools in the NWT won the visit through a Junior Astronauts campaign. Hansen spoke first with Weledeh Catholic School before reaching students in Inuvik, Norman Wells, Fort McPherson, Tuktoyaktuk, Tsiigehtchic, and Iqaluit, Nunavut.

Junior Astronauts, run by the Canadian Space Agency, is a science and space program designed for grades 6 to 9, but even Beaufort Delta kindergarten students tuned in.

Hansen discussed his career path and the importance to astronauts of science, technology, teamwork, and staying healthy through fitness and nutrition.

Classes in the Beaufort Delta and Sahtu had a Zoom call with astronaut Jeremy Hansen on Thursday morning.

Students asked him what it was like practising to live in space in an underwater laboratory – he said loved living on the ocean floor for a week among the fish – as well as how to shower in space, and what the difference was between flying in a plane versus a rocket.

He said the most fun thing he’s done so far has been to practice a space walk underwater, but that might change when he finally makes it into space.

“I’m gonna fly in space the next few years, it sounds like, so I’m pretty excited about that,” he said.