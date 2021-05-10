Arctic Market returns to Inuvik from June 19

Inuvik’s Arctic Market will open for the summer in the town’s new special events pavilion on June 19.

Construction of the new facility finished in the fall of 2020, part of an ongoing redevelopment of Chief Jim Koe Park that has been in the works for nearly a decade.

The market will run every Saturday between 11am and 2pm until September 11. Masks are mandatory and capacity will be limited.

Vendor registration opened on Friday. People looking to sell produce or other goods can email tourism@inuvik.ca, call (867) 777-8618, or register online.