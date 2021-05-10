Eleanor Young takes over as boss of NWT Housing Corporation

The NWT Housing Corporation’s new president and chief executive will be Eleanor Young, Premier Caroline Cochrane announced on Monday.

Leading the housing corporation is one of the territory’s most critical posts. The NWT faces a housing crisis of some form in almost every community and the corporation has faced criticism in recent months for perceived inaction, including from the federal government.

Young previously spent 16 years at the territory’s Department of Municipal and Community Affairs, where she had served as the department’s deputy minister since 2016.

Tom Williams, the outgoing president of the housing corporation, is understood to be stepping down owing to ill health. Young will take over at the corporation on May 17.

In a statement, the NWT government paid tribute to Williams’ commitment to public service, his recognition as coach of the year by the Aboriginal Sports Circle in 2018, and nearly half a century spent “minding the net for hockey teams across the North.”

Laura Gareau becomes the new deputy minister of municipal and community affairs. Young will be joined by James Fulford, the housing corporation’s new associate deputy minister, who was formerly the NWT’s chief negotiator in its Office of Devolution Initiatives. Fulford’s precise role at the housing corporation was not specified.

In another senior management shift, Cochrane said Jamie Koe will become the new deputy minister of lands on July 31. He is to replace Sylvia Haener, who held the position since late 2019 and is now retiring after 32 years of public service.

Koe, best known as the NWT’s usual representative in major men’s curling tournaments, moves to the Department of Lands from the Department of Finance.

Of Haener and Williams, Cochrane wrote: “Their dedication and loyal service to the people of the Northwest Territories is appreciated and I wish them the best.”