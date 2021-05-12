Inuvik expects to complete pool renovations by this fall

The Town of Inuvik expects to complete renovations on its community pool by the fall but said it will try for an earlier completion date if possible.

Inuvik’s pool has been closed since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as the town addresses lingering issues like leaking pipes and a shifting concrete foundation.

Last week, the federal government announced $750,000 in funding to help Inuvik complete work on the pool.

The town said it will use the money to raise the height of pool walls around the lazy river and completely replace the current piping and pool liner.

The town said it could not begin work on the project until the federal funding was announced.