Norn removed as chair of government oversight committee

Steve Norn has been removed as the chair of a committee designed to hold the territorial government to account for its actions.

The Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh MLA, who is being investigated by the NWT’s integrity commissioner after breaking isolation following travel south to Alberta, will no longer lead the Standing Committee on Accountability and Oversight.

A vote to remove Norn took place earlier on Friday. The detail of that vote was not provided. He remains an MLA and the vote does not affect his position beyond his role on the committee.

The committee features all 11 regular MLAs who aren’t either cabinet members or the speaker.

Norn will be replaced by Frame Lake MLA Kevin O’Reilly until a new chair is elected, the committee’s members said in a news release issued by the NWT’s legislature on Friday afternoon.

“The committee took this step to ensure that its focus remains on keeping the government accountable as the territory navigates the ongoing pandemic, the flooding in the Dehcho region, and the work of the Legislative Assembly,” that news release stated.

Members of the committee review government-wide issues, GNWT finances and performance, and individual programs and policies “to ensure anticipated outcomes are being achieved and accountability is maximized.”