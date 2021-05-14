GNWT matching flooding donations made to United Way NWT

The territorial government on Friday said it will donate up to $150,000 to support NWT residents that have been affected by severe flooding.

In a news release, the territory said it would match donations to the charity United Way NWT. Those donations will be passed to various organizations that can “provide necessary aid to residents.”

To donate, go to United Way’s page on the Canada Helps website and select Flood Relief NWT from the dropdown menu that states: “Apply your donation to a fund set up by this charity.”

Hundreds of people in the Dehcho have been displaced in the past week. Jean Marie River had to evacuate on May 7, while residents in Fort Simpson are still experiencing some of the highest flood water levels in decades.

Communities farther down the Mackenzie River are now preparing for the river to break.

The territorial government said it was “working closely with community governments to support them as they lead the response to the flooding.”

Volunteers have spent days collecting and distributing donations to residents affected by flooding. On Friday, those volunteers asked for donations to be paused with storage space at capacity.

Meanwhile, Wilfrid Laurier University said it had partnered with Walmart and Overlander Sports to send a vehicle full of camping gear, baby supplies, and essential items to the Dehcho.

The items will be driven down on Monday. Organizers said they hoped other groups could donate supplies in the interim.