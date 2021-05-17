Fort Simpson residents told to boil water as service returns

Fort Simpson residents are advised to boil their drinking water for at least one minute as water services are restored following days of flooding on the community’s island.

Villages officials said on Monday they were working to bring water distribution back online after a week-long flood forced residents to evacuate and shut down the island’s critical infrastructure, including water and power.

In an advisory issued on Monday afternoon, the NWT’s chief environmental health officer said muddy water from spring breakup and flooding meant residents should boil their water before using it.

The advisory was “precautionary in nature,” the territorial government said, and there had been no associated illnesses reported to date.

More information about the boil-water advisory is available on the NWT government’s website.