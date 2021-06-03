Canada Day parade returns to YK after one-year absence

The Yellowknife Rotary Club has received an exemption from the public health emergency that will allow it to hold the Canada Day parade this year, Rotary Club president Wayne Guy told Cabin Radio.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 11am on Canada Day. It will follow its traditional route, beginning at Ruth Inch Memorial Pool on Franklin Avenue and passing through downtown on its way to Sir John Franklin High School.

“We’re thrilled to be able to put on the parade again this year,” said Guy. “This is a parade that’s been run by Rotary and Yellowknife for the past several decades.”

Attendees will have to comply with Covid-19 safety requirements as part of the exemption, which Guy said was granted by Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola under the territory’s pandemic recovery plan.

Requirements include Covid-19 screening for all volunteers, a record of attendance to be kept for 30 days after the parade, and mandatory face masks when spectators are unable to maintain a two-metre distance. Family groups are asked to remain at least two metres from others. Guy said hand sanitizer will be available on-site and volunteers will disinfect shared equipment between users.

“Unfortunately, we won’t be able to give any Canada Day flags away this year, but we certainly encourage all participants and the public to dress in red and white to celebrate this special day for Canada,” said Guy.

“We’re a little less than four weeks out now. It would be really nice to have a full contingent of participants.”

Last year’s Canada Day festivities were held virtually due to pandemic restrictions.