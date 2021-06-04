Northwestel rolling out fibre line for NWT communities

Residents in several Northwest Territories can expect higher internet speeds this fall.

Northwestel announced on Friday that crews will be rolling out several hundred kilometres of fibre in the Yukon and NWT this summer to set up fibre-to-the-home for more than 2,600 households in the territories. That includes homes in Fort Province, Fort Liard, Behchokǫ, Fort Simpson, and Jean Marie River.

Crews will be upgrading technology this summer to deliver high-speed internet services to customers late this fall, at the same rates as northern city centres.

The telecommunications company said residents in affected communities can expect to receive information about the fibre construction by mail in the coming weeks. There is no charge to residents for the work and no obligation to purchase or upgrade a Northwestel service.

The construction is part of Northwestel’s three-year Every Community project to bring high speed internet to every community in the NWT and the Yukon.