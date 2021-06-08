Hay River’s Hay Days festival plans ‘unwound’ 2021 event

Hay River’s Hay Days Festival will be “unwound” this year, with a series of artistic and cultural events spread out over the town this summer.

Festival organizers said in March they hoped the festival’s 10th anniversary could be celebrated over five days. They have since decided performances, workshops, and chances to shop with artisan vendors will be hosted over 12 weeks instead, to promote community safety during the pandemic.

“Watch for your favourite northern performers on the ‘sound stage’ to be held during Fisherman’s Wharf and also be sure to visit our sponsored ‘meet the maker’ vendor booth, where you’ll be able to view and purchase unique NWT art each Saturday starting June 19,” said organizers in a news release.

Arts, crafts, and cultural workshops for all ages will run Wednesdays through Fridays starting July 2.

Organizers hope larger events that typically draw crowds – like the corporate art attack, acoustic night at the museum, Friday night music hop, community beach party, and Saturday night shaker – can be added to the schedule if Covid-19 restrictions are eased.

The festival’s website and social media channels will be updated as artists are confirmed for various events.