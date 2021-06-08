YK’s SideDoor to rebrand as Home Base Yellowknife

Yellowknife’s youth organization SideDoor Ministries will now be known as Home Base Yellowknife.

The organization said in a news release on Tuesday that, based on the needs of youth who use its programs, it will no longer be affiliated with a Christian ministry.

Along with the new name comes a revamped mission, the group said, which is “to provide housing and support youth in Yellowknife in order for them to achieve life-long success.”

“No youth left out” will be its new vision.

All programs operated by SideDoor will also be renamed.

Hope’s Haven will be known as the Home Base and the Youth in Transition program run through Hope’s Haven is now Home Base Youth Dorms.

SideDoor’s Resource Centre, now operating above the Canada Post office on Franklin Avenue, will be called the Youth Centre.

An event on June 10 at 4pm will be held to mark the change.