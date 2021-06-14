NJ Macpherson School outbreak is declared over

Last month’s outbreak of Covid-19 at a Yellowknife school has been declared over, the NWT government announced on Monday.

There were 71 confirmed cases connected to the outbreak at NJ Macpherson School, though nobody required hospital treatment. The vast majority of those infected were children.

The declaration is largely a formality based on the length of time elapsed since the last positive diagnosis related to the outbreak.

The last person who acquired Covid-19 through exposure at the school was diagnosed on May 14. The last person who acquired the infection at home in connection with the outbreak was diagnosed on May 20.

Though the outbreak is now over, one of the public health measures associated with it will linger for some time.

The wearing of masks in indoor public spaces will remain mandatory in Yellowknife, Behchokǫ̀, Dettah, and Ndilǫ will remain in effect until June 28, the NWT’s chief public health officer said on Monday, in order to reach the end of the school year in those communities.