Leela Gilday wins third music award this year for new album

Leela Gilday’s North Star Calling album has landed her another music award.

On June 12, Gilday won the roots album of the year award at the Summer Solstice Indigenous Music Awards. She was also nominated for the social voice category, which went to the duo Burnstick.

This comes just after Gilday won the Indigenous artist of the year award at the Juno Awards for the same album, where she was nominated for two awards.

Her North Star Calling album also won her a Folk Music Award for Indigenous song writer of the year in April.

GIlday told Cabin Radio earlier in June her music comes from listening to what her heart is saying.

“The messages and music that came during that time to me were really introspective and very sort of potent and emotionally vulnerable,” she told Cabin Radio.

“I think it really resonates during this time because it’s a very reflective record and people are taking the time to really examine what their values are and what’s important to them.”

Gilday will also be a headlining act at this year’s Folk on the Rocks festival in mid-July.