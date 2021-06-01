Folk on the Rocks reveals 2021 lineup

Folk on the Rocks has published its lineup for Yellowknife’s summer 2021 music festival, marking a return after last year’s event was wiped out by the pandemic.

The Jerry Cans, Leela Gilday, Celeigh Cardinal, and Jay Gilday are among the six headline acts selected by festival organizers in a Tuesday news release, alongside former attendees Partner and hip hop duo Cartel Madras.

Folk on the Rocks said it was “ecstatic” to welcome several acts from outside the territory. Doing so this year is made harder by travel restrictions in place, including the need to isolate for a minimum of eight days or 14 if not fully vaccinated.

The remainder of the 2021 lineup is NWT-based talent.

“While we wish we could bring you the stellar group of artists that we had slated for 2020,” said organizers, referring to the star-studded lineup initially planned for last year’s 40th-anniversary festival. “navigating the Covid-19 health regulations, ensuring community safety has always been a top priority.

“So this year, we’re shifting the focus to what makes Folk on the Rocks such a special festival to begin with – our northern community. Our homegrown lineup is bursting with the local talent that we know, love, and have not been able to see on our stages for over a year.”

The Cabin Stage will return at this year’s festival and the entire festival will be broadcast live by Cabin Radio as in previous years.

Folk on the Rocks said this year would “look a bit different” due to Covid-19 public health measures but did not provide specific details. A forthcoming update to the NWT’s Emerging Wisely pandemic recovery plan is expected to loosen restrictions on outdoor gatherings in time for the festival, which is scheduled for July 16-18.

The full lineup for 2021’s Folk on the Rocks includes:

Andrea Bettger

Laurie Sarkadi

Crook The Kid

Carmen Braden

Wesley Archie Peter Hardisty

Baby Brian

Ryan McCord

Natasha Duchene

Young Dene

Grace Clark

Miranda Currie

Abe Drennan

Flora and The Fireweeds

Joey O’Neil

DJ Flora, Sunaïra and Puppy

Cynergii

Lana Gilday

Great Bear

Quantum Haze

Jimmy T and the Sociables

Remords de Renards

Ciaran Whittle

Patrick Jacobson

Noah Giang

One North Recordings

Bella Beats

Aurora Fiddle Society

NWT Creative Collective

Glam on the Rocks

Absurd Turd Media Presents Big Folkin’ Laughs

Taiga Yoga

Land and Heart Yoga

Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife

Yellowknives Dene Drummers