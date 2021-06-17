The Town of Hay River has set a new date for a public auction that could see the community’s highrise building up for sale.

At a town council meeting on June 15, council passed a motion to hold a new tax auction on August 12 at 9am for four properties, including 3 Capital Drive – the Mackenzie Place highrise.

The apartment building was previously listed for a town tax auction on June 10, but was removed last-minute as the town said “multiple registrations against the property have been identified of which the town’s legal representative will need to provide appropriate notice of the intent to auction.”

The building was listed for $1.45 million because the owner was about $170,000 in arrears in property taxes to the municipality.

A tax auction, as set out in the territory’s Property Assessment and Taxation Act, consists of a public auction of properties in arrears. In this case, the properties available are those owing property taxes from 2019 and earlier.

There have been many issues with the building after a fire in 2019 left it uninhabitable and displaced about 100 people.

It remains closed because of a public health order related to asbestos and mould.

The territorial government has said the building is not up to code because of unsafe balconies, a damaged fire alarm system, and a range of other issues related to fire protection.