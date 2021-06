One new Covid-19 cases has been confirmed in Hay River in a non-resident.

The case is related to out-of-territory travel and there are no public health risk exposures currently.

The NWT’s office of the chief public health officer said in a news release the person and their close contacts are isolating and doing well.

The new case brings the NWT’s total Covid-19 cases in non-residents up to one, while no NWT residents currently have the disease.