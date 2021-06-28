Sole adjudicator appointed to hear Steve Norn complaint

Justice Ronald L Barclay QC will act as the sole adjudicator examining MLAs’ complaint that their colleague Steve Norn breached NWT politicians’ code of conduct.

Norn, the MLA for Tu Nedhé-Wiilideh, is accused of breaking isolation rules on his return from Alberta to the NWT earlier this year. He faces charges under the Public Health Act and was referred by MLAs to the territory’s integrity commissioner over the allegations.

The integrity commissioner subsequently recommended a sole adjudicator be appointed to look into the complaint and recommend a course of action to MLAs.

Justice Barclay, a retired judge, recently served for 10 years as Saskatchewan’s conflict of interest commissioner and has conducted similar inquiries before, the NWT Legislative Assembly said in a news release. He was appointed by Speaker of the House Frederick Blake Jr.

Barclay will be able to either dismiss the complaint or, if he finds Norn breached the MLAs’ code of conduct, recommend disciplinary action ranging from a fine to a suspension or a declaration that Norn’s seat is vacated.

Barclay’s inquiry is separate to the court proceedings against Norn. The MLA’s case is next due to appear before an NWT judge on July 13.