Edmonton flight exposure warning over new YK Covid-19 case

A new case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in Yellowknife with an attached exposure warning for an Edmonton flight.

The non-resident worker involved is doing well, the NWT government said. Four contacts are isolating.

Canadian North flight 244 from Edmonton to Yellowknife on June 28 has an exposure warning for rows four to 10.

If that’s you, contact public health to arrange a Covid-19 test and isolate.