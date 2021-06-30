NWT Indigenous groups receive almost $3M in federal funding

More than $2.9 million in funding from the Canadian government will be allocated to support seven organizations across the NWT.

The Inuvialuit Communications Society, Native Communications Society of the NWT, and Norman Wells Land Corporation will together receive $1.9 million.

NWT Liberal MP Michael McLeod said the funding “will help strengthen and maintain our connections to traditional languages.”

According to a statement from Canadian Heritage, the funding – to be made available over two years – will provide “operational stability for the production and broadcasting of culturally relevant radio and television programming.”

Funds are also being allocated to Table Tennis North, the Líídlįį Kúę First Nation, Northern Youth Leadership, and Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT under a federal program that develops skills and leadership through sport in Indigenous communities.

Northern Youth Leadership will receive a little over $145,000 in funding. Joanna Lehrer, the project’s incoming director, said its programs would bring together youth from around 17 communities this summer.

Joanna Lehrer, incoming director of Northern Youth Leadership, at a press conference on June 29. McKenna Hadley-Burke/Cabin Radio

“Our communities are rich with language and with culture and with history. But there’s a social and economic gap that must be still addressed,” said McLeod.

“This is programming developed for, run by, and available to Indigenous people. This is how real change and positive steps towards reconciliation are made.”