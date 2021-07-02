Canada set to ease some international travel restrictions

The Canadian government is easing pandemic restrictions at border crossings for some international travellers from Monday, July 5.

Fully vaccinated travellers arriving by land or air who are eligible to enter Canada will no longer be required to stay at a federally authorized isolation centre or complete a Covid-19 test eight days after arriving in the country.

The new rules apply to Canadian citizens, permanent residents, people registered under the Indian Act, and foreign nationals who are asymptomatic, have tested negative for Covid-19, and have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before entering Canada.

Travellers meeting those criteria will need to provide proof they are vaccinated and have tested negative for Covid-19 on the ArriveCan app before crossing the border.

Health officials in the NWT have said residents can request their vaccination records from the territorial health authority and upload photos of these documents to the app.

Anyone who arrived in Canada before July 5 will still have to complete 14 days of isolation and get tested for Covid-19 on their eighth day of isolation.