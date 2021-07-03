Food truck offering Filipino cuisine to open in YK on Monday

The Mantle restaurant will return in the form of a food truck in downtown Yellowknife from Monday, serving Filipino cuisine.

Owner Rodil Libiano operates the business with his wife and two children. The family opened the original Mantle in 2016 at the Days Inn Hotel, but the restaurant was forced to close last November due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After evaluating their options, Libiano and his wife decided to convert their business into a food truck.

“I love to share the Filipino food and I know they love it, too,” he said of Yellowknife residents.

The truck had a successful first run at Multiculturalism Day celebrations in Somba K’e Park last Sunday, serving dishes like halo-halo desserts, adobo, and stir fry.

Residents can find the new truck on 48 Street between the First Nations Bank of Canada and Somba K’é Family Dental Clinic. The Mantle will also be at Folk on the Rocks from July 16 to 18.

Libiano (centre right) and his family. Photo: Submitted

Updates about the food truck can be found on Facebook.

Libiano said he and his family still hope to reopen a permanent restaurant in Yellowknife in the future.