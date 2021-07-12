Great Northern Arts Festival kicks off Monday evening

Inuvik’s 2021 Great Northern Arts Festival begins at 7pm on Monday evening with an opening ceremony at the town’s new special events pavilion.

Organizers said in March the festival’s format would be different this year, focusing on career development for artists and craftspeople and “a chance for northern artists to safely regroup and reunite after being apart for two years.”

The gathering will take place over three days as opposed to the typical 10. There will be seminars, galleries, and performances, including a children’s show performed by Miranda Currie at 3pm on Wednesday, followed by a showcase at 7pm that evening hosted by Louie Goose.

A market will run at the Midnight Sun Complex from 1pm to 8pm on all three days.

Twenty-eight artists from eight NWT communities are featured including jewellers, sewers, and painters. Artists from elsewhere in the country were not able to come due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Monday’s opening ceremony at the pavilion in Chief Jim Koe Park will feature a performance by the Inuvik Drummers and Dancers. The gathering will conclude with its usual Arctic fashion show, with pieces from Wrigley-based designer D’Arcy Moses and Inuvik designers.

Social distancing rules apply, organizers added. Masks are recommended inside the complex. The building’s capacity will be capped at 200 people and visitors will need to register on entry.

More details are available on the festival’s website.