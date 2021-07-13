Construction of new Ulukhaktok playgrounds begins

The Hamlet of Ulukhaktok will begin demolishing its four playgrounds on Tuesday to make way for replacements.

The hamlet made residents aware in a public notice. Recreation coordinator Derek Squirrel said the playgrounds “just weren’t functional any more.”

Squirrel estimates the playgrounds being demolished are 25 to 30 years old and made mostly of wood. The new playgrounds will be primarily metal and plastic.

Community members are asked to avoid the areas of the playgrounds until work is complete. The new playgrounds are expected to be installed in four weeks, according to the hamlet’s notice.

“There are a lot of excited little kids in the community,” said Squirrel.