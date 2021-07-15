Youth arrested for aggravated assault in Yellowknife

Police say they arrested a youth for aggravated assault on Wednesday night in downtown Yellowknife.

The youth cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Yellowknife RCMP say they received a call around 10:50pm about an alleged assault near a downtown school on Franklin Avenue.

Police say a group of youth were “involved in an altercation,” according to RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon.

“One person was transported by City of Yellowknife Fire Division EMS to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury,” York-Condon wrote.