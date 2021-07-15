CrimeYellowknife Youth arrested for aggravated assault in Yellowknife Published: July 15, 2021 at 3:40pm McKenna Hadley-BurkeJuly 15, 2021 A sign outside the RCMP detachment in Yellowknife. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio Police say they arrested a youth for aggravated assault on Wednesday night in downtown Yellowknife. The youth cannot be named as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Yellowknife RCMP say they received a call around 10:50pm about an alleged assault near a downtown school on Franklin Avenue. Advertisement. Police say a group of youth were “involved in an altercation,” according to RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon. “One person was transported by City of Yellowknife Fire Division EMS to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury,” York-Condon wrote. Advertisement. Related