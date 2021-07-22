Yellowknife Community Foundation welcomes new executive director

Sophie Kirby is the new executive director of the Yellowknife Community Foundation, the foundation said in a news release this week.

Kirby will take over in early August. Rosella Stoesz, the outgoing executive director, will step into a supporting role.

The foundation, also known as YKCF, administers a range of funds and scholarships. It gave $683,000 to projects across the Northwest Territories in 2020, marking its “most giving year ever.”

Funding last year included $75,000 to support people left vulnerable by the Covid-19 pandemic, $50,000 to the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre for a pandemic relief program, and $20,000 to Food Rescue Yellowknife for a new van.

Kirby, 27, previously worked for the Hamlet of Fort Liard and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. She is a previous YKCF board member.

Robin Greig, chair of the foundation, said: “Sophie’s academic achievements, experience as a board member of YKCF and her roles with other community-minded organizations are outstanding.

“The more we discussed the goals of YKCF with Sophie, the more we were convinced that we had found a great fit to support our charitable goals in Yellowknife and across the NWT.”

Grieg thanked Stoesz for her “commitment and dedication to building and supporting YKCF’s charitable programs,” which he said had “made a significant difference to the support we are able to provide.”